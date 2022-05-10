Advertisement

May 10 birthdays

By MC
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - May 10 birthdays

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation
UPDATE: Woman dies from shooting in Rockford
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued the latest COVID-19 disaster proclamation on April 29, 2022.
Pritzker issues COVID-19 disaster proclamation, reissues executive orders through May 28
Photo courtesy: Nicholas Conservatory
Food Truck Tuesdays start tonight at Nicholas Conservatory
Battista family celebrates 50 years at Lino’s
Michael Zercher, president & chief operating officer of 22nd Century Group, said the company is...
Cigarette that ‘helps you quit’ smoking available in Rockford

Latest News

Republican leaders demand Eli Nicolosi to resign
Republican leaders urge Eli Nicolosi to resign
Republican leaders urge Eli Ncolosi to resign
Republican leaders urge Eli Ncolosi to resign
City leaders react to early prison release of ex-Dixon Comptroller who embezzled $54 million
City leaders react to early prison release of ex-Dixon Comptroller who embezzled $54 million
Nurses Week party
River Bluff Nursing Home kicks off National Nurses Week recognizing healthcare workers