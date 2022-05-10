Major warming underway, 2022′s first 90s to come soon

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After an extremely chilly start to the month of May, things have taken a dramatic turn for the warmer in the Stateline.

High temperatures Monday surged into the lower and middle 80s, marking the second 80s of 2022 and the first in more than two weeks. Officially at the Chicago Rockford International Airport, the high temperature reached 83°.

Sunshine and gusty winds have allowed temperatures to reach the 80s for the second time in 2022. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The warmth didn’t come without at least some cost, however. Despite there being bright sunshine from start to finish, winds were the main player Monday, as breezes reached 40 miles per hour or greater over the vast majority of the area for much of the day. Thankfully, breezes are to subside rather quickly Monday night.

Winds reached 40 miles per hour or more over most of the area Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

If you enjoyed Monday’s warmth, you’re in luck, as it’s not going anywhere anytime soon! If anything, things are to turn warmer before they turn cooler.

There will, however, be some occasionally unsettled times as well, the first potentially coming as early as late tonight or very early Tuesday morning. Showers and thunderstorms have been quick to develop across eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin, Monday afternoon and early evening. Those thunderstorms are forecast to take a bit of a right hand turn and drop more southerly overnight, and may brush parts of the Stateline well after midnight.

A cluster of weakening thunderstorms may brush parts of our area very early Tuesday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Thankfully, these storms are nearly certain to be weakening upon approach, and they do not pose a severe weather threat. However, a few rumbles of thunder aren’t to be ruled out, along with a brief 30 to 40 mile per hour wind gust.

Sunshine is to dominate from start to finish Tuesday, and with winds to again blow out of the south with a good amount of gusto, strong warming’s likely to take place once again. When all is said and done, temperatures are ticketed for the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Sunshine and southerly winds will send temperatures into the upper 80s to near 90° Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

In similar fashion to Monday, another cluster of showers and thunderstorms appears poised to form across central portions of Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon. These, too are likely to make a right hand turn during the evening hours. However, this cluster appears to be more poised to potentially sweep through our area during the mid tto late evening hours of Tuesday.

Gusty t-storms will be working through Central Wisconsin late Tuesday afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers and gusty thunderstorms may arrive in the mid to late evening hours Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While the threat for severe weather isn’t particularly high with this second cluster of storms, it’s not to be ruled out entirely. The Storm Prediction Center places our entire area under a level one, marginal risk, for severe thunderstorms Tuesday, primarily in a window spanning 8:00pm to 2:00am. By far, though, the greatest risk is to be found north of Madison. Should storms become severe, gusty winds would be, by far, the main severe weather threat.

Storms will likely be weakening on arrival Tuesday evening, though still could be marginally severe in spots, especially north. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Any thunderstorms that do become severe would produce a gusty wind threat more than anything else. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

In the event that thunderstorms do, indeed, affect us, they should they work through our area quickly, and sunshine is likely to dominate from start to finish once again on Wednesday. Once again, temperatures are quite likely to reach the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Showers and thunderstorms are to have cleared the area by 2:00am Wednesday at the latest. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine will again prevail Wednesday, meaning another 90° is a very good bet. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Not only are we going to be hotter in the days ahead, we’re likely to see things turn increasingly humid as well. Between Tuesday and Thursday, dew points are forecast to rise into the upper 60s to lower 70s, levels more typical of July. That’s to give the air an uncomfortable, if not oppressive feel each afternoon, as heat index values could conceivably surge into the middle and upper 90s each day.

Humidity will remain a factor for at least the next few days. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While hot spells like this aren’t unheard of this time of year, 90s aren’t necessarily common either. In a typical year, our first 90° generally doesn’t occur until June 6. That’s why it should come as very little surprise that the 90s anticipated Tuesday, Wednesday, and again on Thursday are to be within striking distance of records. In fact, our current forecast has us flirting with a record Tuesday, tying one Wednesday, then breaking records both Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures will flirt with records for the next four days, and could very well break records on more than one occasion. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures will pull back ever so slightly Saturday, with a return to more seasonable conditions on track to occur Sunday.

