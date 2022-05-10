Illinois State Police raise incentives for new recruits

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Location is a major factor for job seekers, including cadets looking to become Illinois State Troopers.

Instead of relocating for Illinois State Police Academy, new recruits will now be able to complete training in their region.

The new Lateral Entry Training Program is designed to fast track interested cadets into the state police force. Changes include:

Cadets will report to the ISP Academy for the first three weeks of the Cadet Class.

Cadets will then return home and report daily to a District Headquarters or similar regional training location to receive in-person and online training, with the ability to return to home at the end of each work day.

Cadets will return to the Academy during specific phases of their training, however, they will not be required to reside at the Academy for more than three weeks in a row (home for the weekends) and for no more than five weeks total throughout the Cadet Class.

Cadets will NOT be required to relocate their residence upon graduation.

Cadets will be eligible for retirement at age 55.

The hybrid approach will still require applicants to go through the entire Merit Board and ISP hiring process including testing, background investigation, interviews, medical evaluation and successful completion of the state police academy training.

Upon graduation, Troopers will work in one of the 21 patrol districts across the state. After initial assignment to patrol, Troopers will have the opportunity to apply to one of the many specialty positions within the ISP; Drug Enforcement, Violent Crime Investigations, Crimes against Children, Gaming, Public Corruption, Forensic Crime Scene Services, Internal Investigations, Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team, Air Operations, K-9 Handler, Motorcycle Unit, the Executive Protection Unit, and the Academy.

Anyone interested in joining the ranks of the ISP is encouraged to visit the ISP Merit Board website at www.illinoistrooper.com for application information.

