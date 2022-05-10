Advertisement

Hard Rock may expedite casino, hotel build

By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hard Rock Rockford organizers want to speed up plans to bring a hotel to the Forest City.

Officials say the success of the Rockford Casino: A Hard Rock Opening Act is exciting, but the goal is to bring visitors from out of town to the area, which means they need a place to stay.

Operating since November 2021, the temporary casino has raked in over $25 million in revenue, according to the Illinois Gaming Board.

Hard Rock President Geno Iafrate says he’s happy area residents are enjoying the casino, but his goal is to bring visitors from out of town- and that means providing a hotel experience when they come here.

“Everyone in Rockford and the Rockford region, Winnebago county, Boone county, it’s going to be a great amenity and a great addition to the community. But this has always been about bringing people in from further away,” he told 23 News.

Many Rockford leaders say they are all in, standing fully behind Iafrate’s plan.

“I know it wasn’t planned, but I think for Hard Rock, for the city of Rockford as an organization and for our community, it’s a positive thing and I think now would be a great time to do it,” said Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara.

McNamara says the hotel is needed now because many teams that participate in area amateur sports tournaments must stay in places like Janesville because there are no hotel vacancies in and around Rockford.

A grand opening is expected at the end of 2023 or early 2024 revealing phase 1 of the project including a few restaurants, a concert venue and the casino itself.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation
UPDATE: Woman dies from shooting in Rockford
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued the latest COVID-19 disaster proclamation on April 29, 2022.
Pritzker issues COVID-19 disaster proclamation, reissues executive orders through May 28
Photo courtesy: Nicholas Conservatory
Food Truck Tuesdays start tonight at Nicholas Conservatory
Battista family celebrates 50 years at Lino’s
Michael Zercher, president & chief operating officer of 22nd Century Group, said the company is...
Cigarette that ‘helps you quit’ smoking available in Rockford

Latest News

Hoo Haven is located at 10823 Cleveland Road in Durand, Ill.
‘Hoo’ Haven encourages donations ahead of busy summer season
The heat and humidity aren't going anywhere anytime soon.
Mark's Tuesday Forecast -- 5/10/2022
The Republican Committee Chairperson for Winnebago County addressed the public via news...
Nicolosi to GOP leaders: ‘I’m definitely not stepping down’
Borden Dairy
McHenry County dairy ceases operations July 9