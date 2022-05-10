Freeport man faces weapons charges after traffic stop

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A man with an outstanding warrant was arrested Monday after police recognized him while he was driving.

Alex Dandridge, 29, of Freeport had failed to appear in court for a felony firearm charge, resulting in a warrant. Officers approached Dandridge in the 800 block of South Walnut Avenue after he parked his car.

Dandridge was taken into custody without incident. During his arrest, officers smelled cannabis from inside his vehicle, leading to a car search. Police found a handgun modified for automatic fire during the search along with about 3 grams of suspected cannabis.

He is being lodged in the Stephenson County jail on a $150,000 bond.

