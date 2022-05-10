Advertisement

Blood center remains open after car crashes into building

The center says the donor center at 419 N. 6th St. in Rockford is still structurally sound...
The center says the donor center at 419 N. 6th St. in Rockford is still structurally sound after Tuesday morning's crash.(Rock River Valley Blood Center)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Donations are still welcomed after a car crashed into the Rock River Valley Blood Center donor center Tuesday morning.

Damage estimates haven’t been released, but a spokesperson for RRVBC says that no injuries occurred during the crash.

The center says that all appointments at the 419 N. 6th St. location remain scheduled and walk-in donors are welcomed. The RRVBC wants to ensure the damage doesn’t deter those with appointments or potential walk-in donors. No one was injured from the blood center in the accident and the building is structurally sound.

Damage estimates haven't been released, but the center is open and taking blood donations at...
Damage estimates haven't been released, but the center is open and taking blood donations at this time.(Rock River Valley Blood Center)

With Memorial Day around the corner, RRVBC says its crucial to keep their blood supply up as holiday weekends typically see high blood usage from traumas and travel.

Anyone feeling healthy and well is encouraged to schedule an appointment to donate blood now, and in the coming weeks by calling 815-965-8751, through the myRRVBC app, or online at rrvbc.org.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation
UPDATE: Woman dies from shooting in Rockford
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued the latest COVID-19 disaster proclamation on April 29, 2022.
Pritzker issues COVID-19 disaster proclamation, reissues executive orders through May 28
Photo courtesy: Nicholas Conservatory
Food Truck Tuesdays start tonight at Nicholas Conservatory
Battista family celebrates 50 years at Lino’s
Michael Zercher, president & chief operating officer of 22nd Century Group, said the company is...
Cigarette that ‘helps you quit’ smoking available in Rockford

Latest News

Police described the 2-year-old boy's injuries as “severe lacerations to lower extremities,...
Toddler injured when father accidentally backs mower over him
Republican leaders demand Eli Nicolosi to resign
Republican leaders urge Eli Nicolosi to resign
Republican leaders urge Eli Ncolosi to resign
Republican leaders urge Eli Ncolosi to resign
City leaders react to early prison release of ex-Dixon Comptroller who embezzled $54 million
City leaders react to early prison release of ex-Dixon Comptroller who embezzled $54 million