Blood center remains open after car crashes into building

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Donations are still welcomed after a car crashed into the Rock River Valley Blood Center donor center Tuesday morning.

Damage estimates haven’t been released, but a spokesperson for RRVBC says that no injuries occurred during the crash.

The center says that all appointments at the 419 N. 6th St. location remain scheduled and walk-in donors are welcomed. The RRVBC wants to ensure the damage doesn’t deter those with appointments or potential walk-in donors. No one was injured from the blood center in the accident and the building is structurally sound.

Damage estimates haven't been released, but the center is open and taking blood donations at this time. (Rock River Valley Blood Center)

With Memorial Day around the corner, RRVBC says its crucial to keep their blood supply up as holiday weekends typically see high blood usage from traumas and travel.

Anyone feeling healthy and well is encouraged to schedule an appointment to donate blood now, and in the coming weeks by calling 815-965-8751, through the myRRVBC app, or online at rrvbc.org.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.