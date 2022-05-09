Two teens, one adult face weapons charges after shots fired

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A 14-year-old male and 15-year-old male were arrested Sunday along with a 21-year-old male after a shots fired incident.

Tyvenyon Lacy along with both teens face firearm charges after police responded to a shots fired call in the 100 block of North Greenfield Drive.

Investigators say bullets passed through an upstairs apartment floor into a downstairs apartment’s ceiling.

Luckily, no one was hurt during the incident.

Officers found three firearms and after initiating a search warrant, located additional ammunition and firearm components.

Lacy is being held in the Stephenson County jail on a $200,000 bond while the two juveniles were released from police to members of their families.

