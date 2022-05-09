Advertisement

Stephenson County Sheriff’s name first female K-9 officer

Stephenson County Sheriff Deputy Rachel Clay kneels next to K-9 Officer Ralf on Thursday, April...
Stephenson County Sheriff Deputy Rachel Clay kneels next to K-9 Officer Ralf on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Highland Community College in Freeport. Clay is the first female K-9 officer for the Stephenson County Sheriff Department. [PHOTO PROVIDED BY HIGHLAND COMMUNITY COLLEGE](Highland Community College)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Deputy Rachel Clay, of Dakota, has been named the first female K-9 officer with the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Department.

Clay and her K-9 partner, Ralf, recently completed a six-week training course in Michigan to take the position. She is one of two officers working in Stephenson County on the K-9 unit.

“I love dogs,” she said. “Being able to work with the K-9 unit is another step in my evolving career. Attending Highland lit a small candle for me, and now I keep that fire burning. I love what I do. It is about service, and helping others.”

She says that being a K-9 handler is all about trust between dog and officer and is happy to have learned the skill set.

Clay joined the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Department in 2018. She started working at the jail, then became a deputy officer on patrol.

The 2016 Highland Community College graduate said she loves being part of a job she yearned for, in a county she grew up in and loves being able to help people.

Clay has a bachelor’s in criminal justice from University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

