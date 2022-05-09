Rockford mother reflects on six year old daughter’s cancer battle

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “Two years ago today we were celebrating mothers day in the hospital,” said Alejandra Garcia.

Aliyah Garcia was just a few weeks away from her fifth birthday, when doctors broke the news to her mother Alejandra, Aliyah had leukemia. That diagnosis lead to a 643 day battle, including four rounds of chemo and a bone marrow transplant.

“We didn’t want to believe it was that until the doctors confirmed it,” said Alejandra. “It was so hard seeing her go through so much pain, but despite of all of that, she still managed to bring a smile to everyone.”

And Aliyah says her mother played a huge part in keeping her spirits high.

“Shes the best mother, she takes care of me, she makes sure I’m healthy,” said Aliyah.

Aliyah rang the bell a month ago into remission, and this Mother’s Day, she used her love of drawing to show the same care and support to Alejandra, that Alejandra showed her. But staying strong while watching her daughter fight cancer, didn’t come easy to Alejandra.

“You need to take care of yourself so you can take care of your child,” said Alejandra.

Alejandra credits the Ronald McDonald house for helping her and her family get through.

“It really made us feel like we weren’t alone,” said Alejandra.

Now, Alejandra and Aliyah use their experience as ammo, hosting events to raise money for the Ronald McDonald House, so other families who go through the same thing can feel the same impact.

“I want to help out Ronald McDonald house because they helped us out when we needed it most,” said Alejandra.

Last year, Alejandra and Aliyah raised more than five thousand dollars for the Ronald McDonald house, and they plan on making that number even higher through several fundraisers this summer.

