Rising inflation affects construction costs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Inflation isn’t just taking a bite out of your wallet; it’s eating into the budgets for a lot of government projects- like road improvements.

“Just like when people go to fill up their cars at the gas station, they’ve seen an increase in the price at the gas pump. Asphalt binder is a commodity that comes from the barrel of oil. Roughly 3-5% of a barrel of oil results in asphalt,” said Vice President of the Illinois Asphalt Paving Association Kevin Burke, III.

Area road health depends on oil; with its limited supply, rising price and growing delivery fee. Oil is needed to make asphalt, so with the price rising, building roads will get just as expensive as driving on them.

Burke says companies have to get more creative.

“A lot of times it just comes down into location, if my plant is located strategically, where it is close to my raw material sources, as well as close to the project, I’m going to have a competitive edge,” he said.

Winnebago County’s chief engineer, Carlos Molina, tries to reduce costs by sending county workers to pick up supplies.

“We’re paying more on fuel, but the actual material, you know we’re getting it for just a little bit more. However, the projects where you actually have a contractor to do the resurfacing those prices have gone up a little bit more,” Molina told 23 News.

Molina admits some roads will suffer if supply costs rise, but says he’ll do everything he can to ease the pain.

“I am concerned if the prices keep going up because again, we will still do projects, we’re just going to do less,” he said.

Molina says rising costs isn’t affecting the county too much right now, but knows they will down the line when more asphalt and steel are needed.

