Local letter carriers lend a helping hand for Stamp Out Hunger food drive

Letter carriers collect thousands of food items for local pantries to help families in need.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you want to find someone with an opportunity to stamp out hunger, why not seek out a letter carrier?

Each year on the second Saturday in May, letter carriers across the country collect non-perishable food donations from their customers. The ones collected locally go directly to Rockford food pantries. Over the course of its 29-year history, the Stamp Out Hunger drive has collected nearly two billion pounds of food, and in year 30, the need for food donations is as great as it’s ever been. More than 42 million Americans are unsure where their next meal is coming from.

Kelli Ramos with the National Association of Letter Carriers speaks on the magnitude of how much food they receive from generous donors. “We usually fill a semi with skids of food every year we’ve done it. Because of the pandemic we have not had a food drive in the past three years. So we finally got the ok to do it again. So we’re excited and the pantry’s excited to get some food from us so we can get back and start helping the community again.”

Letter carriers are picking up thousands of food items to go to local pantries for families...
