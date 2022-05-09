Financial experts urge staying calm during periods of stock market volatility

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Following a whiplash week on the stock market, financial experts say all investors should accept market volatility.

Andrew Burgess manages operations at Anchor Wealth Management in Rockford. He says when stocks fall it can be an opportunity to buy more and set yourself up for future gains.

“The most important thing you can do is not panic. Have a good emergency fund, is definitely another thing to help weather storms like this. The worst thing you can do in these markets is having to sell out because you need cash and you’re panicked,” said Burgess.

