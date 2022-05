ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Southeast winds today 15 - 25 MPH gusting to 30 MPH. Highs will reach the low 80′s. Down to the 60′s tonight. 90 tomorrow with a chance of evening showers and thunderstorms. 86 on Wednesday with a slight chance for an afternoon thunderstorm. 92 on Thursday then 88 on Friday. Cools down a little bit for the weekend.

