Boylan hires RVC assistant Aaron Westlund as new girl’s basketball head coach

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Boylan girl’s basketball has hired RVC Women’s Basketball Assistant Coach Aaron Westlund as the Lady Titans’ new head coach.

Westlund comes into the job with a variety of basketball coaching experiences. Along with being an assistant coach on Darryl Watkins RVC Women’s Basketball team since September 2021, Westlund has also been the head coach for AAU Midwest Wildcats since 2013.

“I am honored to accept the opportunity to coach at Boylan. Boylan has always held a strong reputation of achievement and excellence. I look forward to establishing a relationship with the student-athletes and leading the Lady Titans,” Westlund said following his hiring.

Westlund will replace Paul Perrone who was the head coach from 2009-10 to 2021-22.

