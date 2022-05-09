Aquin hires Bill Shepard as new football head coach

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With Broc Kundert leaving Aquin to take the head coach position at Oregon in April, Aquin has hired Bill Shepard as the Bulldog’s new head football coach.

This marks Shepard’s first time as a football head coach, he takes the position with previous experience in coaching track, wrestling, and girl’s basketball.

“There is great potential within the program. Summer is just around the corner and, as a team, we will begin to build a solid foundation for the future. The 8-Man game is fast, and it’s an exciting brand of football. We will bring a sound, aggressive and creative approach for each opponent. I will continue to stress academic excellence with athletics, which has been (my) coaching philosophy throughout my career,” Shepard said in part for the announcement of his hiring.

