5 teens accused in car hijacking

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Five teens ages 13-18 face multiple charges including vehicular hijacking after allegedly jumping a man Thursday, then stealing his car.

Jordan, 18, faces criminal trespass to a vehicle after the incident. (Winnebago County jail)

Jason Jordan, 18, faces criminal trespass to a vehicle in connection with the theft. The juveniles charged include a 13-year-old male, a 14-year-old female, a 15-year-old female and a 15-year-old male.

Police say the incident happened just after 9 p.m. in the 500 block of W. State Street.

The male victim told officers that he was jumped by four teens as he was walking to his vehicle.

The suspects allegedly hit the man several times then took off with his car.

Investigators found the stolen vehicle in the 300 block of Longwood in Rockford. After a police chase, the occupants were taken into custody.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.