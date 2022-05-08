Winnebago County now at ‘medium’ level transmission for COVID-19

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County is one of several counties in northern Illinois that have moved from low to medium community level transmission for COVID-19 in recent weeks.

The Northern Illinois Public Health Consortium, which includes the Winnebago County Health Department is advising people who live and work in the regions with changed transmission levels that COVID-19 case rates are rising and now is the time to work together to avoid a surge in cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

The CDC defines medium level as higher than 200 cases per 100,000 residents. CDC Community Levels show the level of impact COVID-19 illness is having on health and healthcare systems to help communities and their residents decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data.

“We want our communities to be proactive and take additional precautions to prevent surges that have been observed in other areas of the country, which could impact hospitals’ resources and our congregate settings that care for the most vulnerable,” said Dr. Sandra Martell, NIPHC President and Winnebago County Health Department Public Health Administrator. “COVID-19 knows no bounds. We are all interconnected and must work together.”

Cook (including the city of Chicago and suburbs), DeKalb, DuPage, Lake, Kane, McHenry Kendall and Will Counties are also now in a medium level transmission.

The consortium says to follow these tips:

Know your risks. If you are immunocompromised or high risk for severe disease, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask or a respirator and if you are a candidate for available treatment options.

Be considerate of others. People are free to wear a mask at any time.

Stay up-to-date on vaccinations or get vaccinated if you haven’t done so already.

Stay home if sick and avoid others who are sick. Follow CDC recommendations for isolation and quarantine , including getting tested if you are exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.