University of Illinois College of Medicine Rockford students graduate

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A day many students have been waiting for as 57 of them crossed the stage at graduation Saturday for the 48th annual convocation ceremony.

Students say it celebrates four years of hard work and learning to become doctors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Graduate Rachel Miller says not the industry has 57 new doctors eager to hit the ground running. Miller says one thing she will miss the most is the relationships she created with many of her classmates.

Miller says, “The University of Illinois College of Medicine Rockford is a major research institution we have made some world-changing, groundbreaking discoveries and we continue to do so every day. It’s a very exciting day and I can’t wait to finally call myself Dr. Miller.”

