Advertisement

Saturday Fun on the Farm returns in Rockford with a new attraction

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Lockwood Park was another place to be with the nice weather on Saturday as Fun on the Farm returned.

It’s held each Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. through October 29 where families are invited to take wagon rides through the meadows and woods. In addition, a new attraction is a new pony exhibit where attendees can get up and close with small horses and ponies unlike ever before at the park.

The children’s farm will continue to host free visits but the farm itself will be renamed. The Rockford Park District will rename the farm to Sarver’s Children’s Farm which honors Charlie Sarver and his family. Park district officials say they were big in making Lockwood Park what it is today.

Fun on the Farm Program and Volunteer Coordinator Nicole Sigmund says, “Charlie Sarver helped Lockwood Park exponentially over the years. He helps with donating land, he helps us with the pumpkin patch that we use for Fall on the Farm every year. He also donates some of his animals to us throughout the summers so that our children’s barn is full of different animals like goats, sheep and our pigs.”

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation
UPDATE: Woman dies from shooting in Rockford
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued the latest COVID-19 disaster proclamation on April 29, 2022.
Pritzker issues COVID-19 disaster proclamation, reissues executive orders through May 28
Photo courtesy: Nicholas Conservatory
Food Truck Tuesdays start tonight at Nicholas Conservatory
Battista family celebrates 50 years at Lino’s
Michael Zercher, president & chief operating officer of 22nd Century Group, said the company is...
Cigarette that ‘helps you quit’ smoking available in Rockford

Latest News

Mother's Day Luncheon
Molina Healthcare hosts “Health is Wealth” luncheon
Cars and Coffee Rockford
Cars and Coffee kicks off its fourth season in Rockford
Anti-abortion rally Rockford
Anti-abortion groups rally with signs and chants in Rockford
UIC College of Medicine Rockford Graduation
University of Illinois College of Medicine Rockford students graduate