Saturday Fun on the Farm returns in Rockford with a new attraction

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Lockwood Park was another place to be with the nice weather on Saturday as Fun on the Farm returned.

It’s held each Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. through October 29 where families are invited to take wagon rides through the meadows and woods. In addition, a new attraction is a new pony exhibit where attendees can get up and close with small horses and ponies unlike ever before at the park.

The children’s farm will continue to host free visits but the farm itself will be renamed. The Rockford Park District will rename the farm to Sarver’s Children’s Farm which honors Charlie Sarver and his family. Park district officials say they were big in making Lockwood Park what it is today.

Fun on the Farm Program and Volunteer Coordinator Nicole Sigmund says, “Charlie Sarver helped Lockwood Park exponentially over the years. He helps with donating land, he helps us with the pumpkin patch that we use for Fall on the Farm every year. He also donates some of his animals to us throughout the summers so that our children’s barn is full of different animals like goats, sheep and our pigs.”

