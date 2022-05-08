Residents celebrate Cinco de Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In honor of Cinco de Mayo, the Stateline celebrating with Cinco de Rockford.

In the parking lot next to Don Carter Lanes, there was plenty of tacos and tequila. Free to the public, there was also plenty of food trucks and entertainment for families. Organizers say nobody wants to party on a Thursday so that’s why they chose to have the celebration on a Saturday.

MASA President Manuel Salgado, “Luckily the sun is shining. We brought all the Mexican food trucks out including a Puertorican food truck. We have our businesses out here we’re just celebrating Cinco De Mayo and it’s our fundraiser for Masa and for the Miracle Mile.”

