Molina Healthcare hosts “Health is Wealth” luncheon

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A free Mother’s Day ladies’ luncheon gave moms a chance to relax and get some much-needed resources thanks to Molina Healthcare.

Growth and Community Specialist Erika Hannah says they had a great turnout offering moms some educational classes as well as lunch. Moms could listen to sessions about mental illness, diabetes education and nutrition. The ladies also enjoyed some live music and fun raffle prizes.

Hannah says, “It’s very important to make sure that moms are able to celebrate with mothers in the community. They have been very receptive to the information they provided and this is something that as far as the topics go, these were topics that we were given that they wanted to hear about.”

