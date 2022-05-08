Advertisement

Cars and Coffee kicks off its fourth season in Rockford

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The fourth season of Cars and Coffee kicked off a month later than originally planned at the Rockford Public School’s administrative building parking lots with many makes and models of cars showing off in the sunshine.

The event attempted to kick off in April but on that Saturday, there was accumulating snow. It was a very different story this time around as all sorts of cars were there. Models and makes ranging from Chevy Camaros to some of the oldest models of Ford’s Model T were on hand for attendees to see. Katie’s Cup was also there selling coffee and doughnuts along with there being merchandise for sale.

Organizers say this season kicked off with most of the lots being full right as the show started with overflow lots being used. This is something Coordinator Curt Kellermann says is a good problem to have.

Curt says, “This is huge. The weather is beautiful, this is one of a few downtown events and it’s awesome to get people down here. Our main goal down here is to build community. There’s nothing better than car guys bringing their cars down, standing around drinking a cup of coffee and talking.”

Cars and Coffee is held on the first Saturday of the month through October from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m..

