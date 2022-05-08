Career success and motherhood: local moms share what they’ve learned in both

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - To say Angela Fellars and Kris Machajewski make an impact on the Rockford region is an understatement. Fellars serves on the Winnebago County Board representing the 19th District. Machajewski is the CEO of the Northwestern Illinois branch of the YWCA. The organization is dedicated to eliminating racism and empowering women. They’re both also moms.

When I sat down with them the first question I asked was, how did their journeys to becoming mothers fit in with their professional journeys?

“I will say it was a challenge,” admitted Machajewski. “I took two years off after I had my daughter and I took two years off after I had my son, and it really was a conscious decision that I had to make because I knew that I wasn’t going to be able to really give 100 percent to either one.”

Fellars added, “I thought, you know, I was going to have a baby and nothing was going to change, I thought it was, have a baby and everything goes on the same way. It changes everything.”

The two say, yes, they try to set examples for their kids through parenting, but also through their careers.

“I decided to run for office for my kids. I looked around at who was representing our area and who was in seats and I saw that there were only three women on the county board and there was no one with kids in public schools,” explained Fellars. “I wanted to make sure that in rooms where decisions were being made that their voices were heard, that their interests were being met and that we were making sure we’re building a better future for their community because it really does belong to them. I’m trying to set an example of community engagement, of standing up and making sure that your voices are heard and that you’re working for others who can’t speak for themselves. It’s important to me that they’re engaged in their community.”

“They’ve taught me how important what I do is,” says Machajewski. “They have made me realize that oftentimes a lot of the stances our organization takes and the things we fight for, how important they are.”

And while the two women trail-blaze in their work, they say their kids will always come first.

“Being a mother for me is the most important job in my life and I have always felt that way from the time I wanted to have kids. And as much as I love my job now, I love being a mom more.”

Happy Mother’s Day from 23 News!

