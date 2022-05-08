Advertisement

Build season kicks off for Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity homes

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 9:32 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The nice weather made it perfect for Saturday’s groundbreaking and wall-raising ceremony to kick off Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity’s 2022 building season.

Nine homes will be constructed in total with seven homes starting from the ground up at the ceremony. These homes are part of the habitat’s goal to give people who can’t afford their first property a chance to be homeowners. Officials say they hope for the homes to be built and move-in ready by the beginning of October.

Saturday’s build day was also given a new name this year to honor Daniel Nielsen. He was a Rockford native who was very much involved and was a big-time advocate for Habitat for Humanity. He died in November at 25-years-old.

He was involved in the Tuscaloosa, Alabama Habitat chapter and later served as its treasurer and president. His parents, Dr. John and Lisa Nielsen were on hand at the ceremony and pledged his memorial donations to Rockford chapter Habitat.

Keri Asevedo, Executive Director of the Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity says, “Daniel’s been a long time volunteer for Habitat for Humanity, made an incredible impact on Habitat across the country. There’s a place for everyone at Habitat fr Humanity. If you are interested in volunteering, please come. Please see what it’s like to see this miracle in motion.”

