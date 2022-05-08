Advertisement

A breezy Mother’s Day in store before we turn up the heat

By Ethan Rosuck
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Do you remember what the sunshine looks like? It was out in full force as we finally got out of the cloudy rut. Temperatures were right around normal and the same can be said for Mother’s Day on Sunday. Then we turn summer-like in a big way for multiple days starting next week.

Mother’s Day on Sunday will have partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be right around normal in the mid-to-upper 60s just like Saturday but it will also be on the breezy side. We’ll have a shifting wind to come out of the southeast with gusts around 25-30 miles per hour. The day will remain dry but a sprinkle or two is entirely possible although it’s not even worth putting a precipitation chance in the forecast. The biggest concern will be winds especially if you have any outdoor plans.

Then the warm-up begins! South southeast winds return here on Monday and that will help get our temperatures into the lower 80s. It will also be breezy too with wind gusts that will get up to 35-40 miles per hour at times. Monday night also calls for a stray shower or thunderstorm, especially during the overnight hours. Otherwise, the daytime will be dry and mostly sunny.

We’ll continue warming up on Tuesday and Wednesday. Both of those days are calling for high temperatures of 90 degrees. Not to mention that the humidity levels will also rise with potential heat index values being in the mid-90s. Tuesday will have partly cloudy skies with nighttime thunderstorm chances and another chance on Wednesday. Both days overall will remain dry but when we heat up like this, the atmosphere may churn out a storm or shower.

80s will continue for Thursday and Friday but towards next weekend, we’ll return back to near normal with highs getting back into the 70s.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation
UPDATE: Woman dies from shooting in Rockford
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued the latest COVID-19 disaster proclamation on April 29, 2022.
Pritzker issues COVID-19 disaster proclamation, reissues executive orders through May 28
Photo courtesy: Nicholas Conservatory
Food Truck Tuesdays start tonight at Nicholas Conservatory
Battista family celebrates 50 years at Lino’s
Michael Zercher, president & chief operating officer of 22nd Century Group, said the company is...
Cigarette that ‘helps you quit’ smoking available in Rockford

Latest News

turning warmer big time
Temperatures start to warm up this weekend, peak warmth arrives next week
Wet Today, Beautiful for the Weekend
Wet Today, Beautiful for the Weekend
Showers are a better bet to occur late Friday morning or early Friday afternoon.
A rainy Friday before we turn the corner as warmest days of 2022 arrive
Dry Today, Rain Back Tomorrow
Dry Today, Rain Back Tomorrow