A breezy Mother’s Day in store before we turn up the heat

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Do you remember what the sunshine looks like? It was out in full force as we finally got out of the cloudy rut. Temperatures were right around normal and the same can be said for Mother’s Day on Sunday. Then we turn summer-like in a big way for multiple days starting next week.

Mother’s Day on Sunday will have partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be right around normal in the mid-to-upper 60s just like Saturday but it will also be on the breezy side. We’ll have a shifting wind to come out of the southeast with gusts around 25-30 miles per hour. The day will remain dry but a sprinkle or two is entirely possible although it’s not even worth putting a precipitation chance in the forecast. The biggest concern will be winds especially if you have any outdoor plans.

Then the warm-up begins! South southeast winds return here on Monday and that will help get our temperatures into the lower 80s. It will also be breezy too with wind gusts that will get up to 35-40 miles per hour at times. Monday night also calls for a stray shower or thunderstorm, especially during the overnight hours. Otherwise, the daytime will be dry and mostly sunny.

We’ll continue warming up on Tuesday and Wednesday. Both of those days are calling for high temperatures of 90 degrees. Not to mention that the humidity levels will also rise with potential heat index values being in the mid-90s. Tuesday will have partly cloudy skies with nighttime thunderstorm chances and another chance on Wednesday. Both days overall will remain dry but when we heat up like this, the atmosphere may churn out a storm or shower.

80s will continue for Thursday and Friday but towards next weekend, we’ll return back to near normal with highs getting back into the 70s.

