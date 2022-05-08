Anti-abortion groups rally with signs and chants in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In the wake of the Roe v. Wade controversy, one local anti-abortion group hopes its rally on Saturday spread its message.

Dozens came out with signs and were chanting as cars passed by. One supporter with the Rockford Family Initiative says the group’s goal is to share with residents in the area their love for all people born and unborn. They feel encouraged by the possibility of Roe v. Wade being overturned.

Kevin Rilott says, “Our work is really just beginning here because in Illinois. Abortion will still be legal and we just want to encourage people to look at every person, the child in the womb, people of different races, religions, and economic backgrounds and look at every person as a child of God and our sister and brother.”

