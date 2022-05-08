Advertisement

Annual Cosmic Bowl raises money for officers

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Next week is National Police Week in the Stateline and officers celebrated accordingly Saturday with the sixth annual Cosmic Bowl fundraiser.

The yearly event raises money for the force allowing them to hold proper funerals for fallen police officers. Many of the first responders came out for a fun night of bowling at the Cherry Bowl.

Officer Lisa Hodges says the event is the perfect way to kick off the week and says these fundraisers are important because they allow the force to properly honor fallen officers and their families.

Hodges says, “I think a lot of times we just need that time of coming together. We’re the blue family and we help one another. We support one another and we always want our families to know that a hero is never forgotten.”

