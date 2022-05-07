Temperatures start to warm up this weekend, peak warmth arrives next week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Tired of the gray skies and rain? If so, you’re in luck as we start to warm up this weekend with the warmest temperatures of the year thus far arriving next week. If you have outdoor plans for Mother’s Day, besides it being a bit windy the day itself looks good!

Sunglasses will be needed on Saturday as for the first time in quite some time, we’ll have widespread sunshine across the region. There will be a slight wind still coming from Lake Michigan but temperatures otherwise will remain seasonable in the mid-to-upper 60s. We’ll be a bit warmer on Mother’s Day but there will be more clouds than sun for a majority of the day.

Saturday will have lots of sun. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Mother's Day won't be a bad one, seasonable temperatures and dry with a few more clouds compared to Saturday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Sunday will also be a bit on the breezy side. Highs will be in the upper 60s and a few spots could hit 70 degrees depending on how much sun we do see. Then our winds will shift and that’s when the changes start around here! 80s arrive on Monday with a forecast high of 84 degrees and mostly sunny skies. It’ll continue to be breezy with a slight chance for a stray afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

The cold winds we've had this week will soon be replaced with warmer southerly winds for next week. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The warmth doesn’t stop there as our forecast is calling for Tuesday and Wednesday to potentially have high temperatures hitting 90 degrees for the first time of 2022. We’ll have southerly moisture from the Gulf of Mexico here, hence the southerly winds that will be around. But on those days, it will also feel increasingly humid thanks to that southerly flow.

Tuesday and Wednesday look to be our warmest days with highs approaching or perhaps hitting 90 degrees! (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

It's going to feel increasingly humid at times when we warm up next week. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

It’s possible we’ll see dew points in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday. Because of that, it’ll feel definitely more like summer out and more ‘air you can feel’ on those days! This will come nearly a month earlier, as our average first day of 90 degrees or higher is on June 6. With conditions like that, Tuesday through Thursday will also call for a very slight chance of a shower in the afternoon as we do heat up.

A stray shower or storm can't be ruled out as we warm up next week. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Besides that, our week will be dry with lots of sunshine. Temperatures will remain in the 80s towards next weekend before we’ll dip back down into the 70s potentially after that. Have a great Mother’s Day weekend everyone!

