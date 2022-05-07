Rockford Police Department commemorates staff changes with ceremony

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The faces at the Rockford Police Department will look a little different as members of the force, along with family, commemorate their loved one’s dedication to the city of Rockford.

10 officers were sworn in, three were promoted and four retire after decades of service to the Forest City. One of the incoming officers is Anna McNally, who got into the profession from family friends.

“It’s something that I’ve seen them and they are such great people. They always stay busy and I wanted a job that kept me busy. I didn’t want to sit in an office and be bored,” says McNally.

One detective who kept busy for almost three decades is Gabe Wassner, who leaves the department for a job with the federal government.

“Honestly, I don’t remember having this burning desire to do it. My parents don’t remember either. It was just something that I was drawn to later on,” says Wassner.

He says the industry dramatically changed for the better since he came to the department in 1993, including social media and body cameras.

“It was just in its infancy starting to get more technologically advanced, which I think makes the job a lot better,” says Wassner.

Mark Sander was promoted from sergeant to lieutenant. He says the biggest thing to help you in this profession are your loved ones.

“I love working with people I love the challenge. I’ve never had a dull moment in my career and that’s both good and bad,” says Sgt. Sander.

“If you have a positive attitude and you are surrounded by people with positive attitudes who are doing their jobs and watching out for each other. It’s a fantastic job. Best job in the world,” says Wassner.

Sgt. Sander is expected to start as a lieutenant on Monday. Those who attended the ceremony say these moves come at the right time for the department.

McNally and the rest of the incoming officers will head to Champaign for 14 weeks of training.

