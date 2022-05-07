Rockford IceHogs advance to Central Division semifinals, will face rival Chicago Wolves

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford IceHogs beat the Texas Stars in a hard-fought battle game 2 to win in overtime to advance to the Central Division semifinals.

Dylan McLaughlin shot the game-winner less than a minute into overtime on Friday night to a crowded BMO Harris Bank Center. With the win, the IceHogs will face rival Chicago Wolves in a best of five games series.

The Chicago Wolves will have home-field advantage in this round with the first game taking place on Thursday, May 12 at 7:00 p.m. at Allstate Arena in Rosemont. The two teams will play there again on Saturday, May 14 at 7:00 p.m. before coming back to the BMO Harris Bank Center on Sunday, May 15 at 4:00 p.m. for game 3.

Game 1: Thursday, May 12 at Allstate Arena

Game 2: Saturday, May 14 at Allstate Arena

Game 3: Sunday, May 15 at BMO Harris Bank Center

Game 4*: Tuesday, May 17 at BMO

Game 5*: Thurs, May 19 at Allstate pic.twitter.com/om61Y9j932 — Joe Olmo (@Joe_Olmo) May 7, 2022

The 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs mark the third time the IceHogs and Wolves meet in the postseason after colliding in 2008 and 2018. After dispatching the Houston Aeros in the first round of their first-ever Calder Cup Playoff appearance in 2008, the IceHogs met the Wolves in the second series. After dropping the first two contests, the IceHogs rattled off wins in Games 3-5 before the Wolves fought back to take Game 6 and eventually Game 7 for the series victory.

In 2018, the IceHogs and Wolves connected in the best-of-five Central Division Semifinals, sweeping their in-state rivals out of the postseason with a thrilling triple overtime 4-3 win, the longest game in IceHogs history (117 minutes and 22 seconds).

This season, the IceHogs went 8-3-0-1 against the Wolves, including a 5-0-0-1 record at Allstate Arena, with seven of the 12 meetings decided by one goal. Forward Lukas Reichel led the IceHogs and the season series with 15 points (5 goals and 10 assists).

