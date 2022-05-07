Advertisement

Five Boylan athletes sign to play college sports

Three will play baseball, one will continue in volleyball, and another will compete in soccer
By Michael Tilka
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It was a packed cafeteria Friday to see five Boylan Titans sign and play college sports. Three players from the baseball team will be playing at the next level, including Joseph Appino who will be heading to Caroll University in Waukesha, and Blaise mace and Alexander Easton will be staying in town as both of those Titans will become regents at Rockford University.

Outside of those three Angel Reyes-Delgado will be heading to Elgin to take his volleyball talents to Judson University. And last but certainly not least 2021 boys soccer state champion Jack Bonavia is heading to North Central to continue his career on the pitch.

