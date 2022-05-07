Advertisement

Belvidere North’s Schwartz, Belvidere’s Morris sign to play college softball

North’s Schwartz will head to Highland while Morris will head to Northwood
By Michael Tilka
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Two Belvidere-based athletes signed on to continue the softball playing ways Friday. Belvidere North’s Rebecca Schwartz signed to play at Highland and Belvidere’s McKenna Morris will continue her playing at Northwood University.

