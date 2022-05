ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rain showers today with highs in the middle 50′s. Clearing tonight as temperatures drop to the lower 40′s. Plenty of sunshine tomorrow with highs in the middle 60′s. Upper 60′s on Mother’s Day with a mix of sun and clouds. Mid to upper 80′s next week with mostly sunny skies.

