Rockford water drainage inspections to start

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - City workers begin inspection of creeks and drainage areas this week.

Staff will walk all water refuse areas within city limits to inspect outfalls for potential problems. This includes storm sewer pipes, parking lot runoff areas and places with the possibility of illegal dumping.

The annual effort ensures city storm systems are functioning properly.

Areas to be inspected include: Kent, Fuller, Keith, Spring, Madigan, Manning, Northwest Channel, Buckbee Channel, Airport East and the Rock River.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.