Advertisement

Rockford water drainage inspections to start

City of Rockford
City of Rockford(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - City workers begin inspection of creeks and drainage areas this week.

Staff will walk all water refuse areas within city limits to inspect outfalls for potential problems. This includes storm sewer pipes, parking lot runoff areas and places with the possibility of illegal dumping.

The annual effort ensures city storm systems are functioning properly.

Areas to be inspected include: Kent, Fuller, Keith, Spring, Madigan, Manning, Northwest Channel, Buckbee Channel, Airport East and the Rock River.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation
UPDATE: Woman dies from shooting in Rockford
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued the latest COVID-19 disaster proclamation on April 29, 2022.
Pritzker issues COVID-19 disaster proclamation, reissues executive orders through May 28
Photo courtesy: Nicholas Conservatory
Food Truck Tuesdays start tonight at Nicholas Conservatory
Battista family celebrates 50 years at Lino’s
Michael Zercher, president & chief operating officer of 22nd Century Group, said the company is...
Cigarette that ‘helps you quit’ smoking available in Rockford

Latest News

Rancho Los Zacatecanos Rodeo
Boone County Board puts temporary ban on rodeos
Having a pool isn’t all fun and games. There are many steps owners must take to manage their...
Now is the ideal time to prep your pool for the summer
Hononegah hosts ‘Survivor Challenge’ for Teacher Appreciation Week
A S. Winnebago St. collision knocked down electrical wires and caused damage to a building.
Crash involving semi-truck sends four people to the hospital