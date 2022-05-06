Advertisement

Rockford police honor retirees, promotions and welcome new officers

The joint event beings at 2 p.m. in Veteran's Memorial Hall.
The joint event beings at 2 p.m. in Veteran's Memorial Hall.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Chief Carla Redd honors five retirees from the Rockford Police Department Friday alongside a group of new officers and ones moving up in rank.

The joint event beings at 2 p.m. in Veterans Memorial Hall. Invocation will be lead by Chaplain Laird Pearcy of the Fire & Police Chaplains with benediction by Father Kenneth J. Stachyra, Head Chaplain.

Janell Thomas is retiring after nearly 29 years of civilian service in data entry, property, evidence and records.

Sam Schmitz is leaving his position as Commissioner from the Board of Fire & Police. Schmitz was integral in the departments choice of Redd as chief of police.

Investigator Jeffery Schroder and Sergeant John “Gabe” Wassner are also saying goodbye to the department. They will retire alongside Lieutenant Kevin Nordberg.

Two detectives and one sergeant will see promotions during the program. Detectives Scott St. Vincent and Christopher Jones move up the ranks as Sergeants while Sergeant Mark Sander is being promoted to Lieutenant.

Ten new officers, seven of which are stateline natives, will be sworn in as Rockford police officers.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation
UPDATE: Woman dies from shooting in Rockford
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued the latest COVID-19 disaster proclamation on April 29, 2022.
Pritzker issues COVID-19 disaster proclamation, reissues executive orders through May 28
Photo courtesy: Nicholas Conservatory
Food Truck Tuesdays start tonight at Nicholas Conservatory
Battista family celebrates 50 years at Lino’s
Michael Zercher, president & chief operating officer of 22nd Century Group, said the company is...
Cigarette that ‘helps you quit’ smoking available in Rockford

Latest News

Building trades skills aren't required to volunteer for this special event.
Rockford Habitat breaks ground for building season, framing day
Bin full of emergency supplies.
Home’s hidden room has big reveal on video
City of Rockford
Rockford water drainage inspections to start
Rancho Los Zacatecanos Rodeo
Boone County Board puts temporary ban on rodeos