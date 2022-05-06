Rockford Habitat breaks ground for building season, framing day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Habitat for Humanity opens the 2022 building season with an exciting opportunity to help out.

A groundbreaking ceremony starting at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, May 7 at 3002 Carol Place, Rockford will kick off Framing Day, where community partners, volunteers, donors, staff and homebuyers come together at the site where all of this year’s homes will be framed.

Organizers are eager to celebrate this huge milestone for families on their journey to homeownership, inviting everyone to join and volunteer.

Future opportunities to build include:

Women Build: 8:30 to 3 p.m. Friday, June 3 ladies are invited to team up by empowering a local Habitat homebuyers on the construction site. To learn more and sign up, visit rockfordhabitat.org

Groups and individuals can volunteer on Habitat construction sites throughout the summer. The sign up is available here.

