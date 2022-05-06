A rainy Friday before we turn the corner as warmest days of 2022 arrive

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With the sun trying to peek out late Thursday, it was again a bit on the chilly side with winds coming from Lake Michigan. Slowly but surely, things will be changing as we eye the 80s and temperatures borderline 90s potentially arriving in the Stateline.

It will be a rainy Friday for most of us around here, although we’re thinking the heaviest rainfall totals will be south of Rockford. We’ll continue having a lake breeze coming from Lake Michigan so any rain may be wind-driven rain on Friday. Temperatures will be cooler with highs only in the mid-to-upper 50s again but it will be the coolest day in our near future.

A few showers are possible Thursday evening, with the best chances to be found to our south. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A few showers are possible Friday morning, though these are likely to be light and scattered. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers are a better bet to occur late Friday morning or early Friday afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Rain will be a thing of the past by dinnertime Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Cloudy skies, light rain, and northeasterly winds will keep temperatures unseasonably chilly yet again Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Especially if you are south of Rockford, plan for some rain and wet roads during both commutes on Friday. The further north you go towards the Wisconsin state line, you may miss out on all of the rain in general. No severe weather will come from this but Friday overall will be a gray and windy day with heavier rain south. Most of us will end up in that 0.25-0.5″ rain.

Then just in time for Mother’s Day weekend, our temperatures will start to warm up and we’ll have dry weekend, too! Saturday will still have a lake breeze but it’ll come with widespread sunshine and highs in the mid-60s. This is right around normal for this time of the year.

Wall-to-wall sunshine's ahead Saturday, though northeasterly winds will still challenge temperatures some. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Mother’s Day will likely have a few more clouds in store and it’ll be on the breezy side but the day will be dry. Depending on the amount of sun we see, our Mother’s Day high temperatures will be in the upper 60s and potentially hitting 70 degrees. There will be a slight chance for a stray shower at night. Then after that, our pattern changes dramatically!

Temperatures will be above normal Sunday for the first time this month. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We’ll have a warmer and more moist airmass in here starting on Monday which will give us winds coming out of the south southeast. This, in turn, will still make it windy out there but highs will get well into the 80s with a small chance for a shower at night. The humidity will ramp up on Tuesday along with having sunshine so highs will get in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Easterly and northeasterly winds have kept temperatures chilly this week, while southerly winds next week will bring summer-like warmth. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures Tuesday are to take a run at 90° for the first time this year. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

With the warmer and more humid conditions, each day Monday through Thursday does call for a slight chance for a shower late. Otherwise, each day calls for high temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees on occasion! Get ready for a pattern change as the above-normal temperatures look to stick around, according to the latest 8-14 Day Temperature Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center.

Much warmer than normal temperatures are likely through the midway point of the month. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

