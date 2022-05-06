Now is the ideal time to prep your pool for the summer

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WIFR) - Chlorine was the major issue last summer when it came to pools. This year experts urge customers to use the cooler temperatures to get ahead on any repairs because it lowers the chance of algae growing.

Heath Hoffman opened his pool Thursday and saw the pool was green from the algae due to minimal water movement. Hoffman says it’ll take a couple of weeks for it to be swimmable.

“It probably costs about $300 a month to keep it heated in the first couple of months, and then once the weather gets warmer, the pool kind of keeps itself warm due to the heat during the day,” says Hoffman.

Miguel Martinez at The Great Escape in Loves Park says it’s better to prep your pool sooner to check for any leaks or to add any chlorine to the water.

“The main thing is the maintenance of it under control instead of waiting till the weather turns and then you’re going to have a difficult time getting that water back,” says Martinez.

Martinez says things to keep in mind, including low p-h and alkalinity levels and a floating chlorinator.

“The biggest thing is keeping that pump running to keep that water movement if you don’t have water movement, that’s how algae move,” says Martinez.

Hoffman says that for those who want to invest in an in-ground pool, you have plenty of room for it.

“That was not something we hadn’t even thought of. But once they started getting into the details of the pool, we realized it wasn’t going to go exactly where we wanted it but it worked out,” says Hoffman.

Hoffman says they wanted to put the pool behind their house, though they didn’t have enough room because of the septic in the backyard.

Martinez says the great escape in loves park has a higher than usual demand for above-ground pools because of their affordability and frequent use, largely contributed to by the pandemic.

Other tips include cleaning your filter basket at least once a week, keeping an eye on water levels and scheduling at least one service appointment every year.

