Loves Park referendum calls attention to road safety

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - City leaders say their city is safer when its roads are in good shape, so they urge their residents to vote for a referendum that would do just that.

Leaders say this referendum succeeded in silence for the last 8 years. Now, it’s time for them to make some noise about it to raise awareness for an important vote in June.

84-year-old Conrad Lantz has lived in Loves Park for more than 40 years. He wants a safe city and believes this referendum will help.

“Safety is one of the responsibilities of government; And our employees within the city and elected officials have seen to it that they’re doing a good job of making the city streets safer,” he told 23 News.

It’s called the Loves Park Roads Referendum and shifts 1% of the city’s sales tax to road improvements.

Loves Park mayor Greg Jury says the referendum does more than just make the city’s roads safer.

“When we’re able to work on the roads like that, we’re also able to encourage businesses to come into town or customers to come into town; Because it makes it easier for them to get around,” he said.

Jury says this referendum will pave the way for projects like the Alpine Road improvement. That cost the city around $15 million and smoothed out a couple of miles of a well-traveled road.

The original referendum passed with a sunset provision eight years ago. The provision called for a referendum after 10 years of implementation.

On June 28, it will appear on the ballot again.

