House fire causes damage on Rockford’s far west side

Our pictures from the crew on the scene show the fire may have initially started in the attached garage and extended to the house.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a fire at a home in the 8100 block of Barclay Road Friday night.

Our pictures from the crew on the scene show the fire may have initially started in the attached garage and extended to the house. The fire was upgraded to a second alarm and auto aid was also called.

Details are otherwise limited at this time. It’s unknown on if there are any injuries.

