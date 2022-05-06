Hononegah hosts ‘Survivor Challenge’ for Teacher Appreciation Week

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Teacher Appreciation Week is in full swing at Hononegah High School. To show even more appreciation for its teachers, the school is putting on a ‘Survivor’ challenge, semi-based on the TV show.

Assistant Principal Andrea Linder says the found the idea on Facebook and she thought it would be a perfect way to honor teachers after all of the hard work they went through during the COVID-19 pandemic. The challenge wheel is something the teachers spin each day and they must complete the selected challenge on it to win prizes and more.

Challenges include calling the local media to tell them about this event, guessing the baby pictures and writing a nice letter to a colleague. Linder says she is grateful for how this entire thing turned out. She says, “I really was just trying to think of something that would bring us all together as a staff and kind of just have fun and enjoy our time together. The amount of support we’ve received is incredible. It just goes to show how hardworking these teachers are and how much the community really appreciates them.”

