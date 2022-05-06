Advertisement

Four Rivers Sanitation Authority to receive $20 million face lift

Applications for the vacant board seat can be submitted to the Winnebago County Board through March 15, 2022.(Four Rivers Sanitation Authority)
By Ali Rasper
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Thanks to help from one local lawmaker, the Four Rivers Sanitation Authority will receive a much-needed $20 million face-lift.

State Senator Steve Stadelman said this is an investment toward the community’s water infrastructure. The funds come from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency’s State revolving fund program.

The Four Rivers Sanitation Authority will use the funds to replace primary settling tanks, pumps, filters and other equipment necessary to complete the project.

“These are major improvements needed to protect public health and the environment, and these improvements are expensive and so the state makes these dollars available to allow these improvements to take place,” Stadelman said.

