Fire damages home on Rockford’s far west side

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An investigation is underway to determine the cause of a house fire Friday night in the 8100 block of Barclay Road.

Extra emergency units were called in to handle the blaze that appeared to start in an attached garage and spread to the home.

It’s unknown if anyone was hurt at this time. The displaced residents are currently living with family and could use as much help from the community as possible.

