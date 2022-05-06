Advertisement

Big Miracles: Rock House Kids reaches funding milestone

(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rock House Kids, a safe haven for school age youth gets word of a big miracle this week.

A $25,000 grant from the Heritage Credit Union Legacy Fund is being matched by Connexus Cares Program, totaling $50,000 for nonprofit. Funds will be applied to the Rock House Kids expansion project.

Executive Director Dee Lacny couldn’t believe it when she heard about the funding. Rock House Kids provides free evening programming, hot meals, take home food bags, and daily essentials to more than 250 kids four evenings a week.

“We were shocked when we heard the news of this recent grant and did not anticipate such a large amount! We can now say we have met our initial goal! However, our expansion estimate was developed pre-COVID and with recent inflation, we will need additional funds to complete the project we planned at the level the kids deserve.”

RHK says they are waiting to break ground on the expansion until all funding is received and will continue to seek donations to meet the additional costs.

With the completion of this project, the nonprofit plans to double the impact of the children served each week.

The expansion includes:

  • A recreational activity center to include a basketball court, a sound area, and a full projection screen.
  • Three new classrooms (to allow Rock House Kids to serve additional children);
  • A lounge-type area to consist of a library (with individual and collaborative workspace), a game room, and additional restrooms.

RHKreceives no government funding, but are wholly supported by donations from the generous corporations, churches, and individuals in the Rockford area. Visit their website at rockhousekids.org.

