Beloit man dies during crash in rural Rock County

MAGNOLIA, Wis. (WIFR) - Rock County Medical examiner’s released the name of a 51-year-old victim who died in a car crash Wednesday afternoon.

Jason W. Schoville of Beloit was confirmed dead at the scene. Schoville was found just after 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of State Highway 213 and County Road B in Magnolia.

Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office completed an exam Friday. Preliminary results confirm Schoville died from injuries sustained in the crash.

No more information has been released about the accident, which is under investigation by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

