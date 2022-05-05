Advertisement

Wires down, traffic re-rerouted due to car crash

Police, EMS are on the scene at at S. Winnebago and Chestnut St.
Avoid the area at this time while emergency services are investigating.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Electrical wires are down Thursday at the intersection of S. Winnebago St. and Chestnut St.

First responders were alerted of the accident around 6:15 p.m.

Preliminary reports say that the individuals involved are suffering from minor injuries and there is damage to a building, although no information has been confirmed by the Rockford police department or fire department.

It is best to avoid the area while emergency services are providing aid. 23 News will update this story as it develops.

