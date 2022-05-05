Six Belvidere football players sign on to play at college level

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - On Wednesday six Belvidere football players put pen to paper to play college football this fall.

Kaden Finnestad and Warren Taylor will be sticking close to home to play at Rockford University next year. Chris Boose will be at Roosevelt in the fall, next up Juston Dennis will be at Liberty Preparatory, then Mikey Loeding will head out to the tri-state area to play at Loras in Dubuque, Iowa. Finally, Aaron Wolman will head north and play at UW-Oshkosh. Athletic director Josh Stenquist marked this group of seniors as the first class to help bring the Bucs back to their winning ways in the years to come.

