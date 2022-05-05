Experts predict overturning Roe v. Wade could cause women seeking dangerous abortions

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Some local experts anticipate banning abortion in certain states could cause women to seek dangerous and unhealthy abortions. Similar to what women experienced through the 1940′s and 50′s.

Associate professor at Northern Illinois University, Kate Cady said women who feel like they need an abortion will continue to get them whether they’re legal or not.

Cady said, that can lead to unsafe practices and even death for some women. After doing research, Cady feels history may repeat itself in the worst way.

“Women used to self-induce abortions by ingesting or duching with lots of Lysol,” Cady said. “Lysol advertised in like very public ways, ladies home journal, in public ways, in a coded way to say you know, you can use this to not get pregnant if you don’t want to be pregnant.”

