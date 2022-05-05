Rockford sees four murders in the span of ten days

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - City leaders say enough is enough, after Rockford see it’s fourth murder in the past ten days. Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd says law enforcement is doing everything they can to confront crime. It starts with intervention, prevention and diversion strategies.

“When you hear four murders in 10 days, I think we all know the amount of violent crime taking place is absolutely unacceptable,” said Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara.

Another murder adding to a chilling statistic, when a 48 year old woman was shot to death near 17th Avenue in Rockford Early Wednesday morning.

“We need to do better,” said McNamara. “Too many lives are being lost everyday on our streets.”

That’s why McNamara lays out plans with the police department to remedy the problem using several prevention efforts. But Chief Carla Redd says it’s going to take more that just that, to slow the rate of violence.

“We are continuing to do our part, but I need the residents also to step up,” said Redd.

Redd says they can’t do their job without the help of residents. Speaking up or sharing videos of crime is key in locking up criminals who pull the trigger. In fact, the video Brian Swanson’s doorbell camera captured is living proof, of how justice can be served.

“When they came over and looked over at it, they said your camera footage is so good,” said Swanson. “We cant believe how clear it is, and they caught him too, because of it.”

Swanson told police about the video his home security camera caught of a shooting, which took the life on an 18 year old man nearby his house in March. Eventually, it became hard evidence.

Swanson says if the police go out of their way to help the community, the community should help them.

“If you don’t it makes it that much harder for them,” said Swanson.

After the incident, Swanson says many of his neighbors purchased home security cameras, in case something similar occurs in the future. Redd says if a citizen has a doorbell camera or any surveillance video in their home, they can share it with the police in the event of a nearby crime. The link to share is www.rockfordil.gov/city-department/police/.

