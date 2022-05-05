Advertisement

Mercyhealth-Rockton transitions to standby emergency services

(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A decision to remove the 70-bed medical/surgical unit at Mercyhealth Javon Bea Hospital-Rockton campus comes to fruition Friday.

Emergency services at the west side campus will transition to a standby emergency department, effective May 6.

Mercyhealth says a registered nurse will be on duty at all times while a licensed physician will be on call for emergency services.

At the request of city leaders and community members, the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board held a hearing to determine how the transition would affect west side patients who, if the campus were to close, would add a significant commute to their need for care.

After deliberation, the board accepted the hospital’s petition to transition services.

Care that remains available at the Rockton campus includes:

  • Radiation oncology
  • Medical oncology
  • Pain management
  • Outpatient ORs
  • Primary endoscopy suite
  • Numerous clinical services

